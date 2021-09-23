Potato Latke with Smoked Nova, Dill Sour Cream, Capers
7913 Ventnor Ave. // WaterDogSmokeHouse.com
When it comes to smoked fish, nobody can hold a candle to Water Dog Smoke House. This bite features their incredible smoked nova seated upon a homemade potato latke with a bit of dill sour cream and capers rounding out the whole thing. It’s like a kiss from the Jewish grandmother you may or may not have had.
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
