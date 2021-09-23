 Skip to main content
Water Dog Smoke House
Water Dog Smoke House

Water Dog - Potato Latke - Ventnor.jpg

Water Dog - Potato Latke - Ventnor

Potato Latke with Smoked Nova, Dill Sour Cream, Capers

7913 Ventnor Ave. // WaterDogSmokeHouse.com

When it comes to smoked fish, nobody can hold a candle to Water Dog Smoke House. This bite features their incredible smoked nova seated upon a homemade potato latke with a bit of dill sour cream and capers rounding out the whole thing. It’s like a kiss from the Jewish grandmother you may or may not have had.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

