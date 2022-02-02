Water Dog at Bally’s Atlantic City

Betty’s Honey Garlic Sweet Buffalo Wings with Roasted Garlic Parmesan Dipping Sauce
A Wing Wars rookie, Water Dog throws its hat in the wing ring this year and is ready for battle. Their wing looks to be a fan favorite of those who aren’t all about the blazing heat. Instead it relies on massive flavor thanks to garlic and honey along with a subtle kick of spice on the back end. And their Roasted Garlic Parmesan Dipping Sauce is living proof that there’s more to dipping than just blue cheese alone.
