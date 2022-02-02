 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Water Dog at Bally’s Atlantic City
0 Comments

Water Dog at Bally’s Atlantic City

  • 0
Water Dog

Water Dog

Betty’s Honey Garlic Sweet Buffalo Wings with Roasted Garlic Parmesan Dipping Sauce

A Wing Wars rookie, Water Dog throws its hat in the wing ring this year and is ready for battle. Their wing looks to be a fan favorite of those who aren’t all about the blazing heat. Instead it relies on massive flavor thanks to garlic and honey along with a subtle kick of spice on the back end. And their Roasted Garlic Parmesan Dipping Sauce is living proof that there’s more to dipping than just blue cheese alone.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News