Record rain, record warmth, record tornadoes. April was spring pumped up to the max in South Jersey. The tornadoes on April 1st was a tie the state's biggest one day outbreak, with seven, including one in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County. Just ten days later, summer time heat sizzled everywhere from the bridges to the beaches. Records highs were set along the way and 80s even came to Atlantic City for two consecutive days, the first time's that happened since 1976. The month then ended with a very wet bang. Inches of rain from a pair of storms took monthly rainfall totals from well below average to near the top of the charts. Millville's rainfall was even record breaking. Join the guys, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Dr. Dave Robinson, May 13th birthday buddies on their birthday month, in the April 2023 Weather Roundup. ABOUT SOMETHING IN THE AIR Take a look back at the month of weather that was in South Jersey! Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, Joe's “meteorological father” and birthday buddy do just that around the start of the new month. The show is two-time New Jersey Press Association award recipient. Find the show wherever you get your podcasts, The Press of Atlantic City's website, YouTube or The Stockton Channel on Comcast’s channel 9 locally in Southeastern New Jersey. Music Credit: Riptide by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons by Attribution License 3.0. Go to www.creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0 for more.