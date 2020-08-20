Watch as the golden summer sun descends below the skyline during Wildwood Crest’s last Sunset Celebration of the summer 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24. Taking place at Sunset Lake, located near Atlanta and New Jersey avenues, the event includes live music, kids’ activities and free family photos. For more information, call 609-523-0202 or go to WildwoodCrest.org.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

