 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH: The Great Egg Harbor River King, "Watershed Fred" Akers
0 comments

WATCH: The Great Egg Harbor River King, "Watershed Fred" Akers

This month's special guest for the Something in the Air podcast is Fred Akers, Administrator of the Great Egg Harbor River Watershed Association. "Watershed Fred" and Meteorologist Joe Martucci go through the history of the programs and activities that keep the river pristine and clean. Joe also talks to Fred about his colorful garden of tomatoes and him being the original Atlantic County community rainfall spotter. 1:34 - Fred's tomatoes 2:58 - Fred's life, before being involved in the watershed. 5:24 - Importance of the watershed being locally managed 6:52 - Recreational, scenic and wild rivers 9:38 - The dollars and cents of protecting the river 17:05 - Fred's thoughts on the Army Corps of Engineers' Back Bay Study Project, which will impact the watershed. 19:35 - How Fred believes we should protect against sea level rise 23:46 - How volunteer rain and snow measurements help the watershed, right here in South Jersey. 27:05 - "The Map" of New Jersey

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News