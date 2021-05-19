 Skip to main content
WATCH: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
The 2021 hurricane season is saying goodbye to the Greek alphabet and hello to another more active than usual season. Jhordanne Jones, part of the prestigious Colorado State University hurricane forecasting team, joins Meteorologist Joe Martucci to break down the likelihood Jersey Shore gets hit by a storm (1:14). Jhordanne also explains her journey from tropical Jamaica to the High Plains of Colorado.

