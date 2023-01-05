 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH: Something in the Air's December roundup, top 5 weather events of 2022

The worst tidal flooding since Superstorm Sandy gripped part of the Jersey Shore Dec. 23. That was followed by a historic drop in temperatures and the coldest Dec. 24-25 since 1989. That three day stretched highlighted December and was in Meteorologist Joe Martucci's top five weather events of 2022. Joe and New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson sit down to recap the month, and year, that was. They both share the top five of their top 10 lists from the year. They agreed on the events but had it in a different order. ABOUT SOMETHING IN THE AIR Take a look back at the month of weather that was. Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, Joe “meteorological father” and birthday buddy do just that around the start of the new month. The show is two-time New Jersey Press Association award recipient. It can also be found on The Stockton Channel on Comcast’s channel 9 locally in Southeastern New Jersey.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

