WATCH: Sean Sublette, Chief Meteorologist for the Richmond Times Dispatch, Something in the Air podcast
Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Press of Atlantic City, is going all in on weather and Meteorologist Joe Martucci features his new weather brother on the podcast. Sean Sublette is the Chief Meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, one of Lee's largest news organizations. It's homecoming for Sean. He grew up around Richmond and has been on television for several Virginia stations throughout his illustrious career. However, Sean's most recent job at ClimateCentral, kept him close to our home state, working in Princeton, New Jersey for several years. Kick back and enjoy the half hour long interview and stay for the end. Sean draws his North Jersey, Central Jersey and South Jersey splits. Working in New Jersey for a few years, he has to be correct, right? Follow Sean's work: www.richmond.com/weather

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
