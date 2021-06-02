 Skip to main content
WATCH: Record heat, a record cold MDW and a tease of drought, May 2021 Roundup
WATCH: Record heat, a record cold MDW and a tease of drought, May 2021 Roundup

May was a streaky month. A long cool spell turned into the first long summer sizzle of the year. Then, it was wrapped up by a Memorial Day Weekend that was the coldest, wettest and stormiest in recent memory. Meteorologist Joe Martucci and New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson talk all about in the latest Something in the Air podcast. 1:00 - Dave and Joe reminiscence on their May 13 birthdays. 3:20 - All about the coldest "summer" weekend on record for the mainland and Dave's trip to Exit 0 for the Memorial Day holiday. 8:45 - Why the record chilly, stormy, Memorial Day Weekend happened and how far south you'd have to go to have solid beach weather from the holiday, onward. 15:48 - Recapping a rollercoaster ride of May temperatures 18:47 - The Pinelands were the last place in N.J. to see a freeze. 21:20 - Drought update 23:40 - Rainfall totals for the month, including Memorial Day Weekend. Dave said twenty miles in Ocean County took you from the wettest spot in the state to one of the driest. 25:00 - Why summer is the hardest season to forecast for.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
