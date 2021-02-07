 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Your weekend update on Sunday's nor'easter
Joe Snow
Joe Martucci

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says rain to turn to snow Sunday morning as a quick hitting nor'easter runs up the East Coast. Joe says up to 6 inches of snow will fall. He explains where.

TO CONTACT JOE MARTUCCI: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

Local Weather

