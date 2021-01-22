 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Your January 22 forecast, latest on potential winter storm next week
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Your January 22 forecast, latest on potential winter storm next week

Joe's 7 Day Forecast TCMS Image

Your home for the complete shore and mainland forecast, year round, is with Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City. 

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says a cold, wintry weekend may help to spawn a winter storm early next week. Joe explains how low this weekend's temperatures will go and explains how he'll be tracking the potential winter system.

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News