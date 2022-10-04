 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Worsening drought, but very pleasant | September 2022 Weather Roundup

South Jersey saw a "severe" drought for the first time since the Fall of 2010 this month. With the exception of a soaker on Sept. 6, the day after Labor Day, significant rain was no where to be found. Meteorologist Joe Martucci asks Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, what that means for the upcoming fall foliage season. The two also talk about the tropics flaring up and the long stretches of comfortable weather. Brief recap of Hurricane Ian in Florida - 2:21 Worsening drought and September precipitation - 4:17 September's temperatures - 16:45 The tropics comes alive - 22:33 Fall foliage in NJ - 26:32 All Jersey, mostly about weather, 30 minutes. That's the Something in the Air podcast, a two-time New Jersey Press Association award winner, hosted by Meteorologist Joe Martucci.  New episodes of the Something in the Air podcast are released the first Wednesdays of the month, with specials podcasts in between. See the video and audio only versions of the show on www.pressofac.com/weather. Or, go to your favorite podcast app to download the latest audio episode.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
