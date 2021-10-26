 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: What is tidal flooding and how to read a tide gauge
0 comments

WATCH NOW: What is tidal flooding and how to read a tide gauge

Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what is and isn't tidal flooding as part of Hackettstown, a New Jersey-based firm's WeatherWorks education seminar on coastal flooding.

Mean lower low water and mean higher high water sound vague, but are used to determine how much tidal flooding there will be. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains how to read a tide chart and explains what coastal flooding actually is as part of a coastal flooding seminar for WeatherWorks, a New Jersey based meteorological consulting firm. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News