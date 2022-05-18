WATCH NOW: Tornado scars still highly visible from August 2020 Marmora tornado

More than 18 months after an Enhanced Fujita level 1 of 5 tornado cut through the Marmora section of Upper Township, the path the twister cleared is still highly visible on the Garden State Parkway and into town. We captured drone footage of what was left in the wake of the Aug. 4, 2020 tornado.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Earl Tarvis stepped out from his home Tuesday morning in time to see the da…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — The National Weather Service’s team of meteorologists has confirmed that Tr…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A year after a tornado spun off from Tropical Storm Isaias tore a winding p…
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci