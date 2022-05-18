 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: Tornado scars still highly visible from August 2020 Marmora tornado

  • 0

More than 18 months after an Enhanced Fujita level 1 of 5 tornado cut through the Marmora section of Upper Township, the path the twister cleared is still highly visible on the Garden State Parkway and into town. We captured drone footage of what was left in the wake of the Aug. 4, 2020 tornado.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News