WATCH NOW: The 2022-2023 Winter Outlook with Dr. Judah Cohen

It's an unusual winter for forecast for. Colder than average waters off the coast of Peru, La Nina, teams up with an October that brought plenty of snow to Siberia early but then stopped. Dr. Judah Cohen, Director of Seasonal Forecasting at  Atmospheric and Environmental Research in Lexington, MA, drops by the Something in the Air podcast to share his winter thoughts in South Jersey for 2022-2013. Will we have another record setting snowy month like last January? Will December stay mild again. Judah Cohen offers his views.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
