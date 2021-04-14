 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: State DEP officials discuss plans to combat sea level rise
WATCH NOW: State DEP officials discuss plans to combat sea level rise

Winter Storm in Atlantic City

Vehicles drive through flooded streets during major coastal flooding storm in Atlantic City Monday Feb 1, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Staff Photographer Edward Lea

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is proposing that towns prepare for a world of 5.1 feet of sea level rise by 2100, when compared to 2000. However, some local towns say it's too expensive and should have a phased approach. Acting Commissioner Shawn LaTourette and Chief Resilience Office David Rosenblatt explain on the Atlantic City Boardwalk near Melrose Avenue.

