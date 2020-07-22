Shelf Cloud Somers Point Thunderstorm

A shelf cloud, a low cloud that attaches to the base of a cumulonimbus cloud, sweeps over the bay in Somers Point Wednesday July 22, 2020. A shelf cloud can be considered the leading edge of a storm. Atlantic City International Airport gusted to 63 mph as the storms ripped through, bringing power outages to parts of the county.

 DAN FORSHAW Submitted

A shelf cloud, a low cloud that attaches to the base of a cumulonimbus cloud, sweeps over the bay in Somers Point Wednesday. A shelf cloud can be considered the leading edge of a storm. Atlantic City International Airport gusted to 63 mph as the storms ripped through, bringing power outages to parts of the county. (Video by Dan Forshaw / Provided)

