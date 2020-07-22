Joe's 7-Day Forecast

Highest wind gusts from Wednesday's storms Isolated severe wind gusts pushed through the area Wednesday evening. Here were some of the highest totals. Beach Haven - 73 mph at 8:11 p.m. Beach Haven - 66 mph at 8:15 p.m. Mystic Islands - 64 mph at 8:41 p.m. Atlantic City International Airport - 63 mph at 7:46 p.m. Mystic Islands - 62 mph at 8:06 p.m. Pleasantville - 53 mph at 7:46 p.m. Lower Alloways Creek - 59 mph near 6:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect The watch, in effect for all of South Jersey, has been issued through 10 p.m. Wednesday. Earlier Wednesday, a severe thunderstorm watch was put into place for Maryland and Pennsylvania, to the east of the state. However, the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, deemed the threat to be significant enough to warrant the watch in South Jersey. +3 Severe thunderstorms: The difference between a watch and a warning You will probably see them pop up on your phone, television, or computer throughout the spri…

What time will the storms come? Storms will likely pass between 6 and 10 p.m. First occurring in Bridgeton and Millville, last along the coast. It will not be raining the entire period. Rather, expect up to 2 hours worth of rainfall, at most.

What are the main threats? Damaging winds and flooding rains will be the main threats with the rumbling storms. Wind gusts up to 70 mph will be possible and rainfall rates 1 to 2 inches an inch can create areas of roadway, as well as stream flooding. Towering thunderstorms, that shoot up to 40,000 feet high, can also bring hail. However, large hail, like was seen earlier in the month, will not be likely

South Jersey is in a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency based in Norman, Oklahoma, has place all of South Jersey in a "slight", level 2 of 5 risk of severe weather. The slightly risk extends all throughout the state as well. However, a level 2 risk does not guarantee severe weather, according to the SPC. Rather, the SPC classified this "slight" risk as "scattered severe storms are possible". For reasons explains a little further down, storms may fizzle out by the time they reached here.

Is it possible that none of this will happen? While rain will likely reach all places, those wishing for just a gentle rain may be in luck. The storms may arrive too late in the day to tap into the peak juice and energy that's seen during the afternoon.

On top of this, a heat advisory remains in effect Stay in the shade and air conditioning. Avoid strenous activities into the afternoon and make sure to check the back seat of your cars for your children or pets. A heat advisory remains in effect for the mainland through 8 p.m. While temperatures are similar to Tuesday, around 90 degrees, the dew points are higher, in the oppressive mid-70s. This has lead to a heat index of 100 to 105 in spots. A heat advisory, while less severe than the excessive heat warning that occured Monday, still means the air can be dangerous to your health.