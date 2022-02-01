 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Recapping the Blizzard of 2022
WATCH NOW: Recapping the Blizzard of 2022

Winter Weather New Jersey

A plough clears snow from a roadway during blizzard conditions, Saturday Jan. 29, 2022, in Atlantic City, N.J.

 Kristian Gonyea - member image share, The Press of Atlantic City

The Blizzard of 2022 brought the biggest snow in 12 years, blizzard conditions to the Jersey Shore and helped make January the snowiest on record. Meteorologist Joe Martucci recaps this near historic event.

The Blizzard of 2022 brought the biggest snow in 12 years, blizzard conditions to the Jersey Shore and helped make January the snowiest on record. Meteorologist Joe Martucci recaps this near historic event. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Local Weather

Breaking News