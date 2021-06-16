 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Preparing for hurricane season in South Jersey with Jim Eberwine
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Preparing for hurricane season in South Jersey with Jim Eberwine

Meteorologist Joe Martucci is joined by his "weather dad" Jim Eberwine, Retired National Weather Service forecast and current coordinator for emergency mana. Jim brings his 40+ years of South Jersey weather experience to talk about how to prepare for hurricanes in the region, including what a reasonable worst case storm would mean for us.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News