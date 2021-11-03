 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: October 2021 Weather Roundup, Something in the Air podcast
A pair of storms brought a rocky end to the month in South Jersey. A nearly week long stretch of coastal flooding, and another stretch of tidal flooding in the middle of the month also brought an end to a quiet year on the seas. Turning to temperatures, a chilly start to the month didn't stop October from being the second warmest since records started in 1895. Meteorologist Joe Martucci and New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson break the month of October all down in the Something in the Air podcast. 1:05 - Double trouble of October storms 5:52 - The return of coastal flooding 9:25 - October rainfall 14:31 - October near record temperatures 23:43 - Can fall foliage save itself? 26:20 - Catching up / Sandy Anniversary

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
