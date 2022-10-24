 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: Oct. 24, 2012 Sandy look back and how sea level rise worsened impacts

  • 0
Hurrican Sandy Monday

Sven Peltonen took this photo from Brigantine beach as Superstorm Sandy approached Oct. 29, 2012.

On Oct. 24, 2012, Sandy was a hurricane, getting ready to hit Jamaica and Cuba. New Jersey was not yet in the forecast track cone since it was too early for official forecasts that far out yet. However, there were hints that a turn to the Jersey Shore was likely. When Sandy did hit New Jersey five days later, research shows that 2.2 billion to 7 billion of it was caused by increased sea levels since 1900.

On Oct. 24, 2012, Sandy was a hurricane, getting ready to hit Jamaica and Cuba. New Jersey was not yet in the forecast track cone since it was too early for official forecasts that far out yet. However, there were hints that a turn to the Jersey Shore was likely. When Sandy did hit New Jersey five days later, research shows that 2.2 billion to 7 billion of it was caused by increased sea levels since 1900.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At Northfield’s Jersey Cow, ice cream is a year-round game

At Northfield’s Jersey Cow, ice cream is a year-round game

One of the saddest parts about summer ending is that suddenly it becomes a lot harder to go out for ice cream. Most ice cream shops that had lines down the block before Labor Day simply close down in the offseason, meaning months-long waits for those craving a sundae, cone or other sweet frozen treat.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News