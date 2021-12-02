 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: November 2021 weather roundup, Something in the Air podcast
Meteorologist Joe Martucci and New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson are back from Joe's Monday night wedding and they break it down. Turning to the weather, Dave says we just went through nearly the driest November on record.  We shivered more than usual in November too. Not only were temperatures below the 1991 to 2020 climate average but it was the cold overnight low temperatures that drove the cold, the reverse of what usually happens. The first flakes made their way into the region, too. The chilly temps were too little too late for great fall foliage, though. Wedding: 0:14 First snow: 3:47 Lack of rain: 10:19 Temperatures (And why the Jersey Shore's climate is split between north and south, too): 17:20 Fall Foliage: 25:24 New episodes of the Something in the Air podcast are dropped the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month. Find us on YouTube, www.pressofac.com/weather, or wherever your get your podcasts.

