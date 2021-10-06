 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Ida's remnants, fall foliage and a winter preview, September 2021 Weather Roundup
While September was quiet most days of the month, a storm named Ida would add its name to the record books for the most deadliest weather events in New Jersey's history. New Jersey State Climatologist Dr. Dave Robinson and Meteorologist Joe Martucci recap the day of extreme flooding and severe weather that was Ida, talk about another warm September and have some early thoughts on the upcoming winter. Ida - 2:32 September rainfall - 9:31 September temperatures - 13:49 Fall foliage - 22:22 Early winter thoughts - 24:06 NJ climate office update - 26:20 New episodes of the Something in the Air podcast come out the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month.

