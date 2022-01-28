 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Harvey Cedars police chief talks ahead of nor'easter
WATCH NOW: Harvey Cedars police chief talks ahead of nor'easter

Snowfall in Mays Landing on Friday night.

 JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer

Harvey Cedars police Chief Robert Burnaford explains what residents should expect ahead of this weekend's nor'easter that began Friday night.

Harvey Cedar is expecting 12 to 18 inches of snow. The storm is projected to end Saturday afternoon and evening in most places along the Jersey Shore.

