WATCH NOW: Full forecast on multi-impact storm Friday, plus the weekend weather
Coastal flooding and wind alerts will be in effect for a multi-impact storm Friday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says to prepare for power outages and up to 18 inches of salt water on the roads. Joe explains when and talks about a still unsettled Halloween weekend.

