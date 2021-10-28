 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Friday only forecast, focusing on the storm
This Friday only forecast focuses on the damaging winds, more significant coastal flooding and rain showers that will pass. Meteorologist Joe Martucci times it all out and shows what the difference between minor and moderate flood stage is.

