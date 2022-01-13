 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: 2021 was the Earth's 6th warmest year on record
WATCH NOW: 2021 was the Earth's 6th warmest year on record

The image shows global surface temperature anomalies for 2021. Higher than normal temperatures, shown in red, can be seen in regions such as the Arctic. Lower than normal temperatures are shown in blue. 

 Joe Martucci

Meteorologist Sean Sublette from The Press' sister publication, the Richmond Times Dispatch talks with NASA Astronomer Dr. Michelle Thaller about how we know observed planetary warming is human-caused, and what exactly does a Landsat satellite do.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
