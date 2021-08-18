WATCH: NOAA Hurricane Hunter and a very hot N.J. split take, Nick Underwood

 Skip to main content
Before hurricanes unleash their fury on land, Nick Underwood goes into them by air, collecting valuable weather data and information. Nick's one of hundreds who have flown into the eye of the storm but the first to regularly use his uncanny grip of the English language and wit to Twitter for all to see. Meteorologist Joe Martucci talk to Nick about how this aerospace engineer became one of weather Twitter's biggest celebrities. Nick also tries to convince Joe that his split and South, Central and North Jersey is correct, but Joe can't buy it. Do you? New episodes of the Something in the Air podcast go live the first and third Wednesdays of the month. You can listen to the episodes wherever your get your podcasts, or watch on The Press' website.

Before hurricanes unleash their fury on land, Nick Underwood goes into them by air, collecting valuable weather data and information. Nick's one of hundreds who have flown into the eye of the storm but the first to regularly use his uncanny grip of the English language and wit to Twitter for all to see.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci talk to Nick about how this aerospace engineer became one of weather Twitter's biggest celebrities. Nick also tries to convince Joe that his split and South, Central and North Jersey is correct, but Joe can't buy it. Do you?

New episodes of the Something in the Air podcast go live the first and third Wednesdays of the month. You can listen to the episodes wherever your get your podcasts, or watch on The Press' website. 

