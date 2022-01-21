 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH: NJ's rest of winter forecast and reaction to winter so far: Something in the Air
WATCH: NJ's rest of winter forecast and reaction to winter so far: Something in the Air

As of Jan. 19, Atlantic City International Airport and Lower Township were already near their seasonal snowfall average, giving snow lovers plenty to smile about. Rob Reale, Director of Meteorological Services at WeatherWorks in Hackettstown, NJ hops on the podcast to talk to Joe about if the rest of the winter looks as cold and snowy as January (0:25). Rob also has his North - Central - South Jersey map ready to go. Then Ocean County snow lover Marc Franz Jr., @WxManFranz on Twitter, spills his emotions on this snowy winter so far. Joe also talks to Marc about having the largest January hailstone in New Jersey recorded history on Jan. 17.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Breaking News