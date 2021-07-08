WATCH LIVE: Atlantic City's briefing before Tropical Storm Elsa

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. and Scott Evans, Emergency Management Coordinator for the city, is providing updates on preparations from Tropical Storm Elsa.
A tropical storm warning and flash flood watch are in effect for the resort. Flooding rain and a weak tornado are the main threats from the storm, while wind and coastal flooding are unlikely to cause.
Rain and wind will begin between 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday.
The Wave Garage will offer free parking for residents and visitors from 4 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Saturday due to the storm. Located on the corner of Mississippi and Fairmount Avenues, overnight parking will only be permitted on the fourth floor of the garage.
Tropical storm warnings are up for the Jersey Shore
A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Jersey Shore counties for the foreseeable future. Now is the time to prepare for impacts from Elsa. If your basement usually floods during heavy rain, remove vulnerable objects now.
Cut down any hanging tree branches if you're along or near the shore, so the winds from Elsa don't snap them off and cause damage. Also, find your safe tornado space, in case one quickly moves onshore. Stay in the center of your building, away from windows, on the lowest floor possible.
The last tropical storm warning South Jersey had was just last year. During Tropical Storm Isaias, which impacted the region with the largest power outage since Superstorm Sandy on August 4, tropical storm watches went up for the area.
A flash flood watch is also in effect, too
In my opinion, rain will be the biggest threat from this system. The potential for flooded roadways, streams and creek has made the National Weather Service issue a flash flood watch for all of South Jersey from 5 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday.
When the flooding threats becomes imminent, a flash flood warning will go into effect.
What's the difference between an advisory, watch and warning?
I have a pretty good idea on the storm timing now
The rain and gusty winds will begin 9-11 p.m. Thursday. The rain will then end between 4-6 a.m. Friday, with the gusty winds out by 10 a.m.
The heaviest rain and strongest winds will be focused between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Friday. Tornadoes will not be ruled out during this time as well.
In a piece of good news, coastal flooding looks unlikely, as the strongest onshore winds come during low tide.
Here are the storm threats and more details on each
Here's a look at the mainland storm threats. Rainfall flooding and the tornado risk are the highest threats. However, nothing is more than a "moderate".
For the shore, I believe there will be widespread around of rainfall flooding. Note that this is different than the tidal flooding. A situation similar to Tropical Storm Fay could happen Thursday night.
Rain
The heaviest rain will be along the shore, where a one-two punch of strong gusts and rain can bring property damage Friday morning. I believe the Wednesday afternoon NAM model still does the best job at capturing what will happen. Around and east of the Parkway will receive 2 to 4 inches of rain. To the west of there, rainfall totals will decrease, reaching around 0.50 inches near the New Jersey Turnpike.
Note, too, that additional showers will move through 5 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, as cool air moves over the area and wrings out any leftover moisture.
The National Weather Service has put us in a 10 to 20% chance of "excessive rainfall", meaning rainfall rates will be greater than what the ground can handle in any given place. A slight risk is a level two of four risk.
Wind
Winds should stay below tropical storm force, 39 mph sustained, for the duration of the event, with the exception of Middle Township to Avalon south in Cape May County for two hours.
However, damaging wind gusts usually begin at 45 mph and gusts up to 50 mph will be likely near the bays and ocean overnight. Here, sustained winds will be 25 to 35 mph, similar to a fairly strong nor'easter.
If you live outside of these areas, expect 15 to 25 mph sustained winds, with gusts to 40 mph. No damage is expected, but loose objects will blow around.
Winds will start from the southeast as rain begins Thursday evening. it will then flip to the northeast and eventually turn offshore by daybreak Friday.
Tornado
The northeast quadrant of the storm can bring weak, fast moving tornados from the water onto land. During Tropical Storm Isaias, two tornadoes came ashore. One moved from the Barnegat Bay into Stafford Township, with 110 mph winds. The other roared in from Strathmere into Maroma, where it caused damage to the Coca-Cola bottling facility and the Pine Hill Mobile Home Court.
If you sleep at night, it is essential to have a way to be woken up by a tornado warning, if one comes through. If caught in a tornado warning, get to the lowest floor possible, away from windows and in the center of the structure.
While only a few would see a tornado, if any, all need to be on alert.
Rip Currents
A heat wave that drives you to the shore, warm water temperature that draws you to the surf …
Only swim where it is safe to do so and in sight of a lifeguard. Last year, a person died in Ventnor during Tropical Storm Fay from a rip current.
Rip currents will develop Thursday and be even more widespread Friday. While Friday will shape up to be an OK beach day, do not go in the water unless told it is safe to do.
Coastal Flooding
This is where we are catching a break. No widespread coastal flooding will be expected, even minor flood stage. A few localized spots may see salt water get onto land and there will be flooding from the rain itself, but the tides largely will not play a role.
Despite a new moon Friday, which brings astronomically higher tides, winds will be too weak to cause any flooding with the Thursday evening high tide. Winds will have been offshore for a few hours by the Friday morning high tide.
Here is South Jersey's coastal flooding forecast
The threats for tornado can bring fear. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says that while we all need to vigiling for one, only a small few ever actually see one.
While I like my forecast, here are worst and best case scenarios
With the strongest winds, heaviest rains and highest tornado threat on the eastern side of the storm, the exact track of the center of the low pressure system will make all of the difference. While I stand behind my forecast of a track from the Delaware Bay, northeast toward Ocean County and into Long Island, it's good to show what other scenarios are at play.
An offshore track would be most ideal for South Jersey. Here, the flooding rain risk and tornado risk likely gets limited only to the Parkway on east. The damaging wind threat would go away, unless the center of the storm is immediately next to shore.
A track around the New Jersey Turnpike, would shift the flooding threat from the shore to the mainland. The tornado threat would increase, as the whole region would be in the northeast, most dangerous, quadrant of the storm. However, the wind threat would still remain low.
In any scenario, I don't see coastal flooding being an issue.
How does this compare to Tropical Storm Fay, Isaias?
2020 was unusual (though not rare) as two tropical storms brought direct impacts to South Jersey.
Elsa will, too. However, there are differences.
Fay, which made landfall near the southern tip of Long Beach Island on July 10, was primarily a rainmaker with roadway flooding. Wildwood Crest saw 5.86 inches of rain. Sustained winds were largely below tropical storm force.
Tropical Storm Isaias was primarily a wind maker, including the two tornadoes in Marmora and southern Ocean County. However, less than a half inch of rain fell at the shore, according to the New Jersey State Climatologist. The most was near in western Cumberland County, with 3.10 inches of rain in Upper Deerfield.
Elsa will be a blend of the two. Winds will be a bit stronger than Fay, but not as much rain. Compared to Isaias, the rain will be higher, but the winds weaker.
