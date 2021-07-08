WATCH LIVE: Atlantic City's briefing before Tropical Storm Elsa

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. and Scott Evans, Emergency Management Coordinator for the city, is providing updates on preparations from Tropical Storm Elsa.

A tropical storm warning and flash flood watch are in effect for the resort. Flooding rain and a weak tornado are the main threats from the storm, while wind and coastal flooding are unlikely to cause.

Rain and wind will begin between 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday.

The Wave Garage will offer free parking for residents and visitors from 4 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Saturday due to the storm. Located on the corner of Mississippi and Fairmount Avenues, overnight parking will only be permitted on the fourth floor of the garage.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.