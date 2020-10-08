WATCH LIVE: 2nd Congressional District debate at Stockton University

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, will face each other Thursday night in their first and only debate before Election Day on Nov. 3.
The two will be together at 8 p.m. in the Fannie Lou Hamer Room at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, with moderator John Froonjian of Stockton’s William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy and questioners from the state’s public television station NJTV.
You can watch the debate live here.
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!