 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH LIVE: 2nd Congressional District debate at Stockton University
0 comments
featured

WATCH LIVE: 2nd Congressional District debate at Stockton University

Van Drew and Kennedy
Michelle Brunetti Post

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, will face each other Thursday night in their first and only debate before Election Day on Nov. 3.

The two will be together at 8 p.m. in the Fannie Lou Hamer Room at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, with moderator John Froonjian of Stockton’s William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy and questioners from the state’s public television station NJTV.

You can watch the debate live here.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News