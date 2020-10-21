 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH: Lenny Desiderio, long time Cape May County political leader
0 comments

WATCH: Lenny Desiderio, long time Cape May County political leader

Lenny Desiderio, Mayor of Sea Isle City since 1993 and Cape May County Freeholder since 2002 joins the show to talk about fall tourism in the county and tidal flooding with Joe.

Desiderio explains how the county has turned fall into just as much as a premiere destination for tourists as the summer (2:42). The two then turn their attention to tidal flooding. While Sea Isle City ties Avalon for the highest percentage off of their FEMA flood insurance in the state now, Desiderio says when FEMA showed up for a meeting his first week as Mayor, he said "what the heck is FEMA"? 

Lenny Desiderio, Mayor of Sea Isle City since 1993 and Cape May County Freeholder since 2002 joins the show to talk about fall tourism in the county and tidal flooding with Joe.

Desiderio explains how the county has turned fall into just as much as a premiere destination for tourists as the summer (2:42). The two then turn their attention to tidal flooding. While Sea Isle City ties Avalon for the highest percentage off of their FEMA flood insurance in the state now, Desiderio says when FEMA showed up for a meeting his first week as Mayor, he said "what the heck is FEMA?" (8:05)

Joe and Desiderio go back to Joe's third week at The Press and been on camera for everything from the 2017 Columbus Day Parade to Joe's Italian Lightning Round and even a little bit of singing.

Joe and Desiderio go back to Joe's third week at The Press and been on camera for everything from the 2017 Columbus Day Parade to Joe's Italian Lightning Round and even a little bit of singing.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News