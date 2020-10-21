WATCH: Lenny Desiderio, long time Cape May County political leader

Lenny Desiderio, Mayor of Sea Isle City since 1993 and Cape May County Freeholder since 2002 joins the show to talk about fall tourism in the county and tidal flooding with Joe.

Lenny Desiderio, Mayor of Sea Isle City since 1993 and Cape May County Freeholder since 2002 joins the show to talk about fall tourism in the county and tidal flooding with Joe.

Desiderio explains how the county has turned fall into just as much as a premiere destination for tourists as the summer (2:42). The two then turn their attention to tidal flooding. While Sea Isle City ties Avalon for the highest percentage off of their FEMA flood insurance in the state now, Desiderio says when FEMA showed up for a meeting his first week as Mayor, he said "what the heck is FEMA?" (8:05)