It was all about the smoke. The worst air quality to hit South Jersey in decades came in June, as the Canadian wildfires continue to blow smoke our way for the second month in a row. More than likely, the smoke contributed to June being another below average month. It was the first time in about 15 years that the region had a below average May and June. On the rain side of things, it was dry. So much so, parts of Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May County slipped back into drought. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is joined by his other weather dad, Jim Eberwine, to round up June. With New Jersey State Climatologist Dr. Dave Robinson away in Europe, Joe turned to Jim for his legendary South Jersey weather knowledge. Jim is a retired Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. However, he currently serves as the Emergency Management Coordinator in Absecon, a teacher at multiple South Jersey schools and is the Grand Marshall of the Smithville Fourth of July Parade. Today's topics 1) Wildfire smoke 2) June's temperatures 3) Slipping back into drought 4) June's rainfall 5) Hurricane season update ABOUT SOMETHING IN THE AIR Take a look back at the month of weather that was in South Jersey! Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, Joe's “meteorological father” and birthday buddy do just that around the start of the new month. The show is two-time New Jersey Press Association award recipient. Find the show wherever you get your podcasts, The Press of Atlantic City's website, YouTube or The Stockton Channel on Comcast’s channel 9 locally in Southeastern New Jersey. Music Credit: Riptide by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons by Attribution License 3.0. Go to www.creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0 for more.