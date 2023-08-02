After two months, the original Something in the Air podcast crew is back together for the July 2023 Weather Roundup. Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, and Meteorologist Joe Martucci share their Italy trips they both took (separately) and recap the month's weather that was. - More Canadian wildfire smoke - A Press of Atlantic City exclusive on the status of drought in New Jersey - July's rainfall - Why July's temperature may surprise you - Hurricane forecast update ABOUT SOMETHING IN THE AIR Take a look back at the month of weather that was in South Jersey! Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, Joe's “meteorological father” and birthday buddy do just that around the start of the new month. The show is two-time New Jersey Press Association award recipient. Find the show wherever you get your podcasts, The Press of Atlantic City's website, YouTube or The Stockton Channel on Comcast’s channel 9 locally in Southeastern New Jersey. Music Credit: Riptide by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons by Attribution License 3.0. Go to www.creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0 for more.