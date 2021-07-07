 Skip to main content
WATCH: Jersey gets taste of worldwide scorcher, June 2021 Weather Roundup
South Jersey had a taste of the heat that brought down all-time record highs in the Pacific Northwest and Canada in June. Meteorologist Joe Martucci and New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson put the hot weather in both places in context. Joe and Dave also talk about why rainfall was so weird in June.  July 21 podcast guest: Matt Lanza, Somers Point native, editor of Houston's Space City Weather.

