WATCH: Houston weather great, Somers Point native, Matt Lanza
Somers Point native and Mainland Regional High School grad Matt Lanza joins Meteorologist Joe Martucci. Matt, a meteorologist, is the editor of Space City Weather, Houston's largest weather blog. Matt talks about his journey from making up hurricanes at his house in Somers Point, to his time in television and his current role at the blog, and forecasting for Cheniere Energy. 2:34 – What Matt misses most about the shore, and Jersey pizza. 3:53 – How he started Space City Weather and how sites like his and television work in tandem. 6:40 – The strengthens and weakness of running a written weather blog website. 9:00 – Like South Jersey, flooding is a major problem in Southeast Texas. Matt talks about his exclusive flood forecasting scale and how he’s getting his word into underserved communities. 12:30 – Matt’s thoughts on Superstorm Sandy, from afar. 14:30 – Made up hurricane plotting. 17:37 – Is Mainland Regional High School a meteorologist factory? 18:48 – From Rutgers University to television in New York to forecasting in Los Angeles, Matt’s life before Houston 26:53 – His work at Cheniere Energy. The Something in the Air podcast is produced in conjunction with Stockton University. Look for new episodes on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, wherever you get your podcasts.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
