WATCH: From snow squalls to a beach day, your April 2021 weather roundup

April brought everything from a beach day to snow in South Jersey. Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, hop on the pod to discuss this kitchen sink of weather.
1:55 - More on the record Apr. 28 heat and how the shore escaped the sea breeze.
5:27 - Every ten years, the weather world updates its climate normals. Dave gives an early look at what it means for New Jersey, and snow cover across the globe.
9:50 - Walpack, the ice box of New Jersey
12:01 - Where a dry April stacks up to history.
14:23 - What the dry April meant for wildfires.
16:15 - Our first line of thunderstorms passed on April 21, and it brought plenty of hail.
19:20 - Flurries passed the next day, on April 22. How unusual is that and how can it snow well into the 40s?
24:02 - The coastal flooding, and lack of it.
