WATCH: From snow squalls to a beach day, your April 2021 weather roundup

April brought everything from a beach day to snow in South Jersey. Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, hop on the pod to discuss this kitchen sink of weather.

1:55 - More on the record Apr. 28 heat and how the shore escaped the sea breeze.

5:27 - Every ten years, the weather world updates its climate normals. Dave gives an early look at what it means for New Jersey, and snow cover across the globe.

9:50 - Walpack, the ice box of New Jersey

12:01 - Where a dry April stacks up to history.

14:23 - What the dry April meant for wildfires.

16:15 - Our first line of thunderstorms passed on April 21, and it brought plenty of hail.

19:20 - Flurries passed the next day, on April 22. How unusual is that and how can it snow well into the 40s?

24:02 - The coastal flooding, and lack of it.

Find new Something in the Air episodes, a 2020 New Jersey Press Association Award winner, on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month

