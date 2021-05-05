 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH: From snow squalls to a beach day, your April 2021 weather roundup
0 comments

WATCH: From snow squalls to a beach day, your April 2021 weather roundup

April brought everything from a beach day to snow in South Jersey. Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, hop on the pod to discuss this kitchen sink of weather.

1:55 - More on the record Apr. 28 heat and how the shore escaped the sea breeze.

5:27 - Every ten years, the weather world updates its climate normals. Dave gives an early look at what it means for New Jersey, and snow cover across the globe.

9:50 - Walpack, the ice box of New Jersey

12:01 - Where a dry April stacks up to history.

14:23 - What the dry April meant for wildfires.

16:15 - Our first line of thunderstorms passed on April 21, and it brought plenty of hail.

19:20 - Flurries passed the next day, on April 22. How unusual is that and how can it snow well into the 40s?

24:02 - The coastal flooding, and lack of it.

Find new Something in the Air episodes, a 2020 New Jersey Press Association Award winner, on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month at www.pressofac.com/weather and wherever you get your podcasts.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News