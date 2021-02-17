 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch for icy areas Friday night
0 comments

Watch for icy areas Friday night

Friday Night Temperatures

Temperatures for Friday night, according to the North American Model (NAM, American model). 

When the storm pulls away, northwest winds will drop temperatures below the freezing mark by 10 p.m. Friday for the mainland. At the shore, this will happen by 2 a.m. Throw down some sidewalk salt before the night begins on the wet areas.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News