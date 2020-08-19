A lifelong resident of Absecon Island who now works in the city that she calls home, Ventnor Office of Emergency Management (EM) Coordinator Donna Peterson wasn't even in the world of EM until Atlantic City asked her to come on in 1992 (2:32), but she's thrived in the decades since. Donna and Meteorologist Joe Martucci then talk about why COVID-19 has meant Ventnor's as busy as ever (4:24), and how that would impact hurricane evacuations, if we ever needed one in 2020 (19:32).
Ventnor's a hot spot for coastal flooding. From shutting down bridges to sending out alerts, Donna's is always on the latest forecast, but Joe asks if she's even a weather buff (10:16). Either way, Donna says it doesn't matter, if you're down for the day or here for the year, there's ways to protect yourself before a disaster comes. Donna explains where to get it (15:24).
Joe and Donna then wrap up with the full primer on the annual Downbeach Community Meeting, held virtually on The Press' Facebook page on Aug. 19 (22:49) and how far her Flyers are going in the Stanley Cup (27:25).
Something in the Air podcast brings you new episodes on the first and third Wednesday of the month. Find the podcast on the Apple Store and in the Press Weather Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.