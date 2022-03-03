 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH: Cedar Creek grad Bo Melton shows off blazing speed at NFL Combine

  • 0

Fans of the Rutgers University and Cedar Creek High School football teams for years have known Bo Melton is pretty darn good.

Now, it seems the NFL is learning the same thing.

Melton, the 5-foot-11 wide receiver who has been one of the Scarlet Knights' top playmakers the last two seasons, burned up the 40-yard dash Thursday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Melton ran the fourth fastest time of the day with 4.34 seconds.

Melton's first attempt turned heads with a 4.39, but it was the second that grabbed the attention of the NFL's Twitter account. 

Melton led Rutgers with 823 all-purpose yards (618 receiving, 116 kickoff return, 51 rushing and 38 punt return), 55 receptions and three touchdowns. He was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, last month, where he caught two passes for 18 yards and averaged 8.3 yards on three punt returns.

Melton finished his Rutgers career ranked third in games played (56), receptions (164), tied for eighth with five 100-yard receiving games and 10th in receiving yards (2,011).

People are also reading…

This year's NFL Draft will be held April 28-30. Where Melton winds up is unknown, but a strong performance at the combine can only spell good things for his draft potential.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News