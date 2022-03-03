WATCH: Cedar Creek grad Bo Melton shows off blazing speed at NFL Combine

Fans of the Rutgers University and Cedar Creek High School football teams for years have known Bo Melton is pretty darn good.

Now, it seems the NFL is learning the same thing.

Melton, the 5-foot-11 wide receiver who has been one of the Scarlet Knights' top playmakers the last two seasons, burned up the 40-yard dash Thursday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Melton ran the fourth fastest time of the day with 4.34 seconds.

Melton's first attempt turned heads with a 4.39, but it was the second that grabbed the attention of the NFL's Twitter account.

Melton led Rutgers with 823 all-purpose yards (618 receiving, 116 kickoff return, 51 rushing and 38 punt return), 55 receptions and three touchdowns. He was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, last month, where he caught two passes for 18 yards and averaged 8.3 yards on three punt returns.

Melton finished his Rutgers career ranked third in games played (56), receptions (164), tied for eighth with five 100-yard receiving games and 10th in receiving yards (2,011).

This year's NFL Draft will be held April 28-30. Where Melton winds up is unknown, but a strong performance at the combine can only spell good things for his draft potential.

