WATCH: Cedar Creek grad Bo Melton shows off blazing speed at NFL Combine

.@RFootball WR Bo Melton continues the trend of ridiculous WR 40 times this year.— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022
His second run clocks in at 4.34u. @getbusy__bo
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/OQuPpAwufP
Fans of the Rutgers University and Cedar Creek High School football teams for years have known Bo Melton is pretty darn good.
Now, it seems the NFL is learning the same thing.
Melton, the 5-foot-11 wide receiver who has been one of the Scarlet Knights' top playmakers the last two seasons, burned up the 40-yard dash Thursday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Melton ran the fourth fastest time of the day with 4.34 seconds.
Melton's first attempt turned heads with a 4.39, but it was the second that grabbed the attention of the NFL's Twitter account.
After recently finishing his standout career with the Rutgers University football team, Bo M…
Melton led Rutgers with 823 all-purpose yards (618 receiving, 116 kickoff return, 51 rushing and 38 punt return), 55 receptions and three touchdowns. He was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, last month, where he caught two passes for 18 yards and averaged 8.3 yards on three punt returns.
Melton finished his Rutgers career ranked third in games played (56), receptions (164), tied for eighth with five 100-yard receiving games and 10th in receiving yards (2,011).
People are also reading…
This year's NFL Draft will be held April 28-30. Where Melton winds up is unknown, but a strong performance at the combine can only spell good things for his draft potential.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo