WATCH: A twisted, tornadic fate, July 2021 Weather Roundup
Related to this story
Tropical Storm Elsa and a severe weather outbreak on July 29 helped spawn eight tornadoes in the month of July, putting 2021 near the top for …
- Updated
Tropical Storm Elsa and a severe weather outbreak on July 29 helped spawn eight tornadoes in the month of July, putting 2021 near the top for …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE