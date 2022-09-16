Washington Twp. 14, Holy Spirit 21 — FINAL

Sean Burns and Jayden Llanos connected on the first two scores to give Holy Spirit (3-1) a 14-0 lead. Washington Township (1-3) tied the game going into halftime after Giuliano Scavetta's 41-yard run and Michael Tomasetti's 6-yard score.
After a scoreless third, Jahcere Ward put the Spartans back on top with a 2-yard score with 5:36 left in the game.
Washington Twp;0 14 0 0—14
Holy Spirit;14 0 0 7—21
FIRST QUARTER
HS—Llanos 4 pass from Burns (kick)
HS—Llanos 34 pass from Burns (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
WT—Scavetta 41 run (kick)
WT—Tomasetti 6 run (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
HS—Ward 2 run (kick)
Records—Washington Twp. 1-3, Holy Spirit 3-1.
