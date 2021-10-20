Washington Township (6-1) vs. St. Joseph (6-2),1 p.m. Saturday at William T. Cappella Memorial Field (Hammonton Middle School)

Who: Washington Township (6-1) vs. St. Joseph (6-2)
When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday at William T. Cappella Memorial Field (Hammonton Middle School)
Did you know: St. Joe is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Washington Township is ranked No. 9. St. Joe will clinch the West Jersey Football League Continental Division title with a win.
Key players:
Washington Township: Jared Dziergowski, QB, 379 passing yards and 490 rushing yards; Jo’nathan Silver, RB, 695 rushing yards; Vinny LaRosa, LB, 57 tackles; Steve Seibert, LB, 37 tackles.
St. Joseph: Ja’Son Prevard, QB, 1,180 passing yards; Cohl Mercado, RB/DB, 416 receiving yards and 439 rushing yards; Kevin Mayfield, RB, 550 rushing yards; Jahmeer Cartagena, WR/DB, 17 catches for 623 yards; Tallen Murray, LB, 67 tackles, 21 for losses; Jahqir Haley, DB, 3 ints.
