Washington Township 46, Egg Harbor Township 14 - FINAL

Jared Dzierzgowski paced the Minute Men's (1-0) ground game with three rushing touchdowns in the win.
Jo'Nathan Silver scored on a 5-yard run to give Washington Township at 7-0 lead with 9:25 left in the first. Dzierzgowski made it 19-0 late in the first with a pair of TD runs.
The Eagles (0-2) got on the board in the second when Christian Rando threw a 5-yard TD pass to Marco Algarin. Rando also threw a 63-yard TD pass to Xavier Bullock in the fourth.
Nahmere Graves scored on runs of 39 and 28 yards in the second half, and Dzierzgowski's third TD, 55-yard run, came in the fourth.
EHT;0 7 0 7—14
Washington Twp.;19 0 6 21—46
FIRST QUARTER
WT—Silver 5 run (Tomasetti kick)
WT—Dzierzgowski 13 run (kick failed)
WT—Dzierzgowski 1 run (run failed)
SECOND QUARTER
EHT—Algarin 5 pass from Rando (McGreevy kick)
WT—Graves 39 run (pass failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
WT—Dzierzgowski 55 run (Tomasetti kick)
EHT—Bullock 63 pass from Rando (McGreevy kick)
WT—Graves 28 run (Tomasetti kick)
WT—Scavetta 11 run (Tomasetti kick)
Records—EHT 0-2, Washington Twp. 1-0
