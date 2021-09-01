Washington Township 46, Egg Harbor Township 14 - FINAL

Jared Dzierzgowski paced the Minute Men's (1-0) ground game with three rushing touchdowns in the win.

Jo'Nathan Silver scored on a 5-yard run to give Washington Township at 7-0 lead with 9:25 left in the first. Dzierzgowski made it 19-0 late in the first with a pair of TD runs.

The Eagles (0-2) got on the board in the second when Christian Rando threw a 5-yard TD pass to Marco Algarin. Rando also threw a 63-yard TD pass to Xavier Bullock in the fourth.

Nahmere Graves scored on runs of 39 and 28 yards in the second half, and Dzierzgowski's third TD, 55-yard run, came in the fourth.

EHT;0 7 0 7—14

Washington Twp.;19 0 6 21—46

FIRST QUARTER

WT—Silver 5 run (Tomasetti kick)

WT—Dzierzgowski 13 run (kick failed)

WT—Dzierzgowski 1 run (run failed)

SECOND QUARTER

EHT—Algarin 5 pass from Rando (McGreevy kick)

WT—Graves 39 run (pass failed)