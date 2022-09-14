 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington Township (1-2) at Holy Spirit (2-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Holy Spirit comes off a 30-26 loss to rival St. Joe. Spirit quarterback Sean Burns has thrown for 764 yards and eight TDs. Running back Jahcere Ward has rushed for 448 yards. Sophomore linebacker Nick Median has 12 tackles. Washington Township lost to Kingsway 24-10 last week. MInutemen junior running back Jared Dzierzgowski has rushed for 286 yards and five TDs.

Related to this story

Most Popular

