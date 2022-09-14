Washington Township (1-2) at Holy Spirit (2-1)

6 p.m. Friday
Holy Spirit comes off a 30-26 loss to rival St. Joe. Spirit quarterback Sean Burns has thrown for 764 yards and eight TDs. Running back Jahcere Ward has rushed for 448 yards. Sophomore linebacker Nick Median has 12 tackles. Washington Township lost to Kingsway 24-10 last week. MInutemen junior running back Jared Dzierzgowski has rushed for 286 yards and five TDs.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today