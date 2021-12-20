Washington QB outlook remains uncertain; Eagles’ Jalen Hurts on track to start

With less than 24 hours until kickoff, the Washington Football Team still had lingering questions on who will be available to play Tuesday, when the Eagles host their division rival at Lincoln Financial Field.

Washington regained several players on Monday, but starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington also placed All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff on the list.

Heinicke and Allen have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to test out of the league’s COVID protocols, which would allow them to play three hours later for the 7 p.m. kickoff. If neither quarterback is able to test out of protocols, Washington will likely go with Garrett Gilbert, who was signed off the Patriots’ practice squad on Friday. Gilbert is familiar with Washington coach Ron Rivera’s system, having spent the 2018 season with Rivera in Carolina.