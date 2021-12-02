Warmed over holiday movie tropes with a twist are still warmed over holiday movie tropes

But never fear, the movie includes plenty of other old chestnuts, so off they go to picturesque New Hampshire — big city transplant returns home to the quaint locale of their childhood, check — where Mom (Kathy Najimy) and Dad (Barry Bostwick) welcome them with open arms. Jennifer Coolidge plays the kooky aunt (check) and “Schitt’s Creek” alum Jennifer Robertson plays Peter’s kooky sister (uh, check I guess?) and since not being in a romantic relationship is considered an aberration (check, check, check) mom has set Peter up on a blind date with her trainer (Luke Macfarlane) while dad and the cousins are convinced that Nick is actually “the one” for Peter.

There’s a lot of this conspiring and opining behind Nick and Peter’s backs, about whether they’re destined to be together, and it’s meant to be warmly overbearing but it actually just feels icky and maybe I’m a buzzkill for saying that, so on to the next obstacle which is … Peter and Nick do in fact have hearts in their eyes for each other but are hesitant to really go for it.