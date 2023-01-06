 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warm up with a bowl of hardy veggie and bean soup

Hardy Vegetable and Bean Soup.

 Linda Gassenheimer

While looking for a warm and inviting winter meal, I thought a hot bowl of soup would be perfect. I love the welcoming smell of homemade soup. The best part is this soup is made in one pot and takes about 20 minutes from assembling the ingredients to cooking it. It’s a vegetarian meal that won’t break your calorie bank.

Helpful Hints:

— Buy shredded cabbage in a bag from the produce section of the market.

— You can use any short cut pasta.

— You can use any beans such as cannellini or red beans.

— Parmesan cheese can be used instead of Pecorino Romano cheese.

Countdown:

— Assemble the ingredients.

— Make the soup.

Shopping List:

To buy: 2 containers reduced-sodium vegetable broth, large can no-salt-added canned diced tomatoes (24 ounces needed), 1 can reduced sodium northern white beans, 1 bunch celery, 1 bag shredded cabbage, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat spinach, 1 box corkscrew pasta, 1 bottle prepared horseradish, 1 bottle balsamic vinegar, 1 small piece Pecorino Romano cheese and 1 loaf whole grain bread.

Staples: olive oil, onion, salt and black peppercorns.

HARDY VEGETABLE AND BEAN SOUP

Servings: 2

INGREDIENTS

3 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth

3 cups no-salt-added canned diced tomatoes (including their juice)

1 cup sliced onion

1 cup sliced celery

1 cup shredded cabbage

1 cup corkscrew pasta

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 cups washed, ready-to-eat spinach

1 cup reduced-sodium northern white beans

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese

Two slices whole grain bread

DIRECTIONS

Bring vegetable broth and tomatoes to a boil in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Add the onion and celery. Cover with a lid, lower heat to medium and cook 5 minutes. And cabbage and pasta and raise the heat to high. Boil uncovered for 8 minutes. Mix horseradish and vinegar together. Add to the soup with the spinach and beans. Boil 2 minutes. Pasta should be cooked. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 large soup bowls. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle cheese on top. Serve with the whole grain bread.

