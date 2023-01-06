Warm up with a bowl of hardy veggie and bean soup

While looking for a warm and inviting winter meal, I thought a hot bowl of soup would be perfect. I love the welcoming smell of homemade soup. The best part is this soup is made in one pot and takes about 20 minutes from assembling the ingredients to cooking it. It’s a vegetarian meal that won’t break your calorie bank.
Helpful Hints:
— Buy shredded cabbage in a bag from the produce section of the market.
— You can use any short cut pasta.
— You can use any beans such as cannellini or red beans.
— Parmesan cheese can be used instead of Pecorino Romano cheese.
Countdown:
— Assemble the ingredients.
— Make the soup.
People are also reading…
Shopping List:
To buy: 2 containers reduced-sodium vegetable broth, large can no-salt-added canned diced tomatoes (24 ounces needed), 1 can reduced sodium northern white beans, 1 bunch celery, 1 bag shredded cabbage, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat spinach, 1 box corkscrew pasta, 1 bottle prepared horseradish, 1 bottle balsamic vinegar, 1 small piece Pecorino Romano cheese and 1 loaf whole grain bread.
Staples: olive oil, onion, salt and black peppercorns.