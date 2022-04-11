 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waretown man charged with distributing narcotics

Jeffrey Miliukas, 58, of Waretown, charged with possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.

A Waretown man has been charged with narcotics distribution, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Fentanyl and oxycodone pills, marijuana, rifles, shotguns, and a .22-caliber handgun were among the items seized from the home of Jeffrey Miliukas, 58.

Miliukas’ home was the target of a search warrant as part of a joint investigation by the county Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Homeland Security, State Police, and the Barnegat and Waretown police departments.

Law enforcement was conducting an multi-agency investigation into the illegal distribution of pain medications in the Ocean County area.

