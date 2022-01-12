Wait so it can go from teens to 40s, with rain, that quickly?

Yes, it's certainly possible.

Just like Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina went from record highs Sunday, Jan. 2 to its biggest snow in four years Monday, Jan 3., the opposite can happen, too.

Heavy snow will stick on roads, no matter how warm it was before. In this case, yes, rain would likely freeze on the very cold surfaces at first. However, once your air temperatures, typically recorded at six feet above ground level, get above 36 degrees, it's plain rain.

We're usually at the mercy of the ocean. With water temperatures around 40 degrees, an east wind would push southeastern New Jersey to at least 36 degrees. Factor in a southeast wind and we'll be in the 40s most places.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.