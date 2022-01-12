 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wait so it can go from teens to 40s, with rain, that quickly?
While nor'easters bring everything from strong winds to heavy precipitation to coastal flooding, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says there's one simple phrase to define a nor'easter. Joe explains what nor'easters actually are and how they form.

Yes, it's certainly possible. 

Just like Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina went from record highs Sunday, Jan. 2 to its biggest snow in four years Monday, Jan 3., the opposite can happen, too.

Heavy snow will stick on roads, no matter how warm it was before. In this case, yes, rain would likely freeze on the very cold surfaces at first. However, once your air temperatures, typically recorded at six feet above ground level, get above 36 degrees, it's plain rain.

We're usually at the mercy of the ocean. With water temperatures around 40 degrees, an east wind would push southeastern New Jersey to at least 36 degrees. Factor in a southeast wind and we'll be in the 40s most places. 

